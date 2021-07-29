NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several analysts have commented on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

