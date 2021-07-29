Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 923.94 ($12.07). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 19,350 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFC. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 899.38. The company has a market capitalization of £840.12 million and a PE ratio of -164.73.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

