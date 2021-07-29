NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,835.71 ($89.31).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get NEXT alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NXT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,038 ($105.02). 159,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,958.02. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,368 ($70.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market cap of £10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.