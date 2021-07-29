Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group comprises 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.33. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

