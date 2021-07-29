Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $30.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $677.20. 1,110,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.55. The company has a market capitalization of $652.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.95, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

