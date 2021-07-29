Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $26.65

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $25.50. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 16,170 shares.

NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

