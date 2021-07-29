nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LASR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

