Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.45 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.45 ($5.24) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €4.91 ($5.77).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

