Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Sells £60,618.48 in Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £243.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. Norcros plc has a twelve month low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

