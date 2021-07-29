Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $233.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure and large customer base in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

