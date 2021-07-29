NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

