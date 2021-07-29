Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of First United worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 4,253 shares of company stock worth $77,156 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. First United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

