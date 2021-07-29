Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,992,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,367 shares of company stock worth $4,510,366. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

