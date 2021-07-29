Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

