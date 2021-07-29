Northern Trust Corp Sells 150,779 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,055,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $892.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

