Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,635 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company has a market cap of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

