Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,471 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

