Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

