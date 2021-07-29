Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.