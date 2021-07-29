Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.51 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

