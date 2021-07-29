NorthWestern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

