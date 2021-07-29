Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $950.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

