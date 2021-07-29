Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

