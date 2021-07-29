Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 151,423 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.