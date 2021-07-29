Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in James River Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in James River Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

