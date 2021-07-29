Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

