Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

