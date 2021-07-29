NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.91.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $198.58 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.