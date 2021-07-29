O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of OIIM opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.