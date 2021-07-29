Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lynn Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lynn Dickerson acquired 300 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,262.00.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

