Occidental Petroleum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 73.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.