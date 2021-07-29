OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,581,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

