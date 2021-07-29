Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,264 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

