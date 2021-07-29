Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 206,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

