Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 128,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,512. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

