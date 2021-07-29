Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

