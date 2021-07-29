ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,784 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.70% of ON Semiconductor worth $124,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after acquiring an additional 359,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 65,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,443. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

