OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the June 30th total of 337,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,290. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.
ONCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
