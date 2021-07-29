OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the June 30th total of 337,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,290. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $60,635. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

ONCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

