ONEOK, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

