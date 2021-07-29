Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nevro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.21. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $128.70 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.