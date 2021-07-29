Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,070,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,353,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 695,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.01.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

