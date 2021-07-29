Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.48.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $609.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.