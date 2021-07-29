Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.