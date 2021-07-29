Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.