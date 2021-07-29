Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

