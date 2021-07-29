Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,275 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

