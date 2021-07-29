Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 5,406 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 89.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.