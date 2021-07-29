Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 1,693 ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,874,000 after purchasing an additional 421,091 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,966,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,329,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26.

