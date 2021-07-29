Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $170,000 in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 360.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 459,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 359,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

