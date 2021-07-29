Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $121.35 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60.

